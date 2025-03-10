BCCI Hails Team India’s Unbeaten Run To ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Glory

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proudly congratulates Team India on their magnificent triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India showcased their cricketing supremacy, emerging victorious in dominant fashion and reaffirming their place as the top-ranked side in both ODIs and T20Is.

The BCCI in a media statement issued on Monday, said, "From the very outset, the team pursued excellence, overcoming formidable challenges with a brand of cricket that was both fearless and disciplined. Their unbeaten run in an ICC tournament is a true reflection of their consistency, strategic execution, and hunger to succeed on the global stage. The final against New Zealand was the perfect culmination of this journey - an exhibition of resilience and high-pressure mastery."

"The BCCI extends its highest commendation to Captain Rohit Sharma, whose exemplary leadership and tactical acumen were instrumental in guiding the team to this historic achievement. His ability to inspire and lead by example played a defining role in India's victorious campaign. Notably, this marks India's second successive ICC title under his leadership in as many years, following the triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 victory. These twin titles firmly establish his legacy as one of India’s finest and most successful captains," the Indian Cricket Board added.

The BCCI also lauds the role of Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, whose fearless approach and tactical insight were key to shaping this winning team. His emphasis on self-belief and strategic execution was evident in the way the players carried themselves throughout the competition, it said

The BCCI once again congratulates the players, coaching staff, support personnel and the selection committee for this phenomenal accomplishment, the statment said.

BCCI President Roger Binny said, “This triumph is a landmark moment for Indian cricket, following the high of last year’s T20 World Cup success. To dominate yet another global tournament and bring home the Champions Trophy is a phenomenal achievement. The team has played with unparalleled consistency and character, and I congratulate captain Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and the entire squad for their historic success.”

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia added: “This victory is a testament to the talent and perseverance of Indian cricket. The way this team has performed under pressure and delivered in crucial moments is truly commendable. Congratulations to every player, the support staff, selection committee and the fans who have stood by the team.”

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said, “Winning an ICC title is always a special achievement, and this team has done it dominantly. The seamless blend of experience and youthful energy has been remarkable, and this triumph will serve as inspiration for future generations of Indian cricket.”

BCCI Treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia added, “India’s triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025 is a reflection of their perseverance, meticulous preparation, and fearless execution. The team has showcased exceptional skill and unity, making the entire nation proud. This is a special win and will be remembered for years to come.”

BCCI Joint Secretary Rohan Gauns Dessai said, “The Champions Trophy 2025 victory is the result of relentless hard work and determination. Team India has exhibited outstanding teamwork, and this success highlights the depth and strength of Indian cricket. This is indeed a proud moment for the entire nation.”

Unbeaten India defeated New Zealand in a pulsating summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium to win the ICC Champions Trophy for the third time on Sunday night. It was India's second successive ICC Trophy win under Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Cricket Association President A Jagan Mohan Rao also lauded the Indian team for their triumph.

In a message to ETV Bharat, Rao said, "Congratulations to Team India for winning the ICC Champions Trophy after 12 years. My Heartiest congratulations to the Team India cricketers who are bringing the ICC Champions Trophy to the country for the third time (2002, 2013, 2025). Your bravery and exemplary and outstanding performance will stand in history as an inspiration to the budding cricketers. Once again, hearty congratulations to Rohit Sharma army, Head coach Gautam Gambhir and his supporting staff, and team India manager, our HCA Secretary R Devraj."