BCCI Grants Rs 1 Crore For Treatment Of Anshuman Gaikwad

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The BCCI has granted Rs one crore as financial assistance to former India player and coach Anshuman Gaikwad.

The BCCI Apex Council in a statement issued on Sunday said, "Mr Jay Shah, instructed The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India’s veteran cricketer Mr Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer."

"Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad’s family to take stock of the situation and extend support. The board stands by Gaekwad’s family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad’s quick recovery.

The BCCI will continue to monitor Mr Gaekwad’s progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," the BCCI Apex Council said in the statement.