BCCI Grants Rs 1 Crore For Treatment Of Anshuman Gaikwad

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The BCCI has granted Rs one crore as financial assistance to former India player and coach Anshuman Gaikwad.
The BCCI Apex Council in a statement issued on Sunday said, "Mr Jay Shah, instructed The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India’s veteran cricketer Mr Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer."
"Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad’s family to take stock of the situation and extend support. The board stands by Gaekwad’s family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad’s quick recovery.
The BCCI will continue to monitor Mr Gaekwad’s progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," the BCCI Apex Council said in the statement.
71-year-old Anshuman Gaikwad, son of late Dattajirao Gaikwad, is battling with blood cancer. He appeared in 40 Tests for India in which he scored 1985 runs.
He also played 15 ODIs in which he scored 269 runs. He played 269 first-class matches in which he scored 12136 runs with 225 as his highest score. Gaikwad's highest score in Tests was 201.
Gaikwad also served the Indian team as its coach and when the star spinner took 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in New Delhi, Gaikwad was the coach.
The former batter also worked as a Cricket Advisory Committee member. His former teammates including World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev had appealed to the Board to give him financial assistance.
