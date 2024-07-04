ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI gifts special 'NAMO' India jersey to PM Modi

By IANS

Published : 23 hours ago

In an overwhelming gesture, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has gifted a special 'Namo' jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Wold-cup winning team along with President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah met with him over breakfast at his residence.

File Photo: Roger Binny (Left), Narendra Modi (Centre), Jay Shah (Right)

New Delhi: BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah gifted a special 'NAMO' India jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting him at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday. PM Modi hosted the Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup-winning team at his residence upon their arrival from Barbados. The members of the Indian team including head coach Rahul Dravid had an interaction with PM Modi.

The team also showed the T20 World Cup trophy to the Prime Minister."The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to #TeamIndia," BCCI wrote on 'X' after the meeting with PM Modi.

Following their meeting with PM Modi, the Indian team has left for Mumbai where the BCCI has arranged a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where a small felicitation ceremony will take place.BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who was present in Barbados for the final against South Africa on Saturday, will distribute the Rs 125 crore cash prize to the Indian team for winning their first ICC trophy in over a decade.

India put an end to their trophy drought to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by winning the T20 World Cup 2024. The team beat South Africa in a thriller by seven runs thanks to a brilliant bowling effort in the death overs by the Indian bowling unit.

NARENDRA MODI ROGER BINNY JAY SHAH BCCI NAMO JERSEY

