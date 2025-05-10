ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Finalise 3 Cities To Resume IPL 2025 Even As Foreign Players Begin To Leave India

Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have been shortlisted to host the 16 remaining IPL 2025 matches if IPL 2025 resumes in May.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST

Hyderabad: Due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the Border for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the IPL 2025 for a week.

A day after BCCI's announcement, the BCCI has selected three cities in the south to host the remaining 16 matches of the tournament. Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have been shortlisted to host the 16 remaining IPL 2025 matches if the tournament resumes in May after being suspended on Friday. However, the BCCI is still seeking the government's approval.

According to a report by 'ESPN Cricinfo', the BCCI has made a backup plan to start in May. But it could not be confirmed whether they have fixed any cut-off date or not.

Despite the proactive step in keeping the three venues ready, the BCCI officials admitted that the difficulty of resuming the IPL quickly in the current environment. Franchise officials were informally informed of this on Friday, and several team officials ESPNcricinfo spoke to indicated that the remainder of the season could be played later in the year.

Most of the foreign recruits in IPL franchises departed for their respective countries on Saturday following the suspension high-profile T20 League which was halted for a week due to India-Pakistan border tension.

"Our players and extended staff have safely returned to Bengaluru and are now homebound to their respective cities and countries," RCB said in a statement.

A total of 57 matches had been completed in IPL 2025, and the 58th was going on on May 8 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala, which was called off after 10.1 overs of play. The IPL has not yet taken a call on whether that match would be replayed.

