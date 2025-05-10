ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Finalise 3 Cities To Resume IPL 2025 Even As Foreign Players Begin To Leave India

Hyderabad: Due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the Border for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the IPL 2025 for a week.

A day after BCCI's announcement, the BCCI has selected three cities in the south to host the remaining 16 matches of the tournament. Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have been shortlisted to host the 16 remaining IPL 2025 matches if the tournament resumes in May after being suspended on Friday. However, the BCCI is still seeking the government's approval.

According to a report by 'ESPN Cricinfo', the BCCI has made a backup plan to start in May. But it could not be confirmed whether they have fixed any cut-off date or not.

Despite the proactive step in keeping the three venues ready, the BCCI officials admitted that the difficulty of resuming the IPL quickly in the current environment. Franchise officials were informally informed of this on Friday, and several team officials ESPNcricinfo spoke to indicated that the remainder of the season could be played later in the year.