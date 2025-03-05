Loose & Sleeveless Clothes Not Allowed: BCCI To Impose Partial SOPs To IPL Teams

Mumbai: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) are all set to partially apply its recently executed SOPs on the Indian cricket team to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of the 2025 edition. These SOPs include players who will travel only by team bus and barring the entry of families in dressing rooms, even on non-match days.

The BCCI introduced new 10-point SOPs following India's horifying series loss against Australia down under for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 by 3-1. The set of rules doesn't allow personal managers with players or a coach in the team bus, besides limiting the presence of players' families on tours.

The same set of rules cannot be applied in a multi-team competition like the IPL, but some of them have made their way to the IPL.

"Players are to use the team bus while coming for practice. Teams may travel in two batches," read a BCCI note that was shared with the team managers of all IPL sides recently.

"On practice days (during pre-tournament & tournament), only accredited staff is allowed in the dressing room and on the field of play. Player family members and friends can travel in a different vehicle and can watch team practice from the hospitality area.

"For extended support staff (throw down specialist/net bowlers), the list need to be submitted for approval to BCCI. Once approved, non-match day accreditations will be issued for the same," read the BCCI note further.

A top official of a franchise welcomed the steps taken by the BCCI. "In our franchise, the families and even the team owners were not permitted in the dressing room even on non-match days. Having said that, some of the players used to travel separately and not in the team bus after a game. It won't be allowed from this season onward," the official told PTI.

Additionally, players who forget to bring their accreditation card to the venue or show up at the post-match presentation wearing loose, sleeveless clothes will be fined.

"It is mandatory for PMOA (players and match officials) accredited staff to bring their accreditation on match day. On the first instance of failure of not carrying the accreditation, a warning will be issued. In the second instance, a monetary fine will be issued to the team.

"...In the post-match presentation, floppies and sleeveless jerseys are not allowed. Failure to do so will result in a warning on the first instance. On the second instance, there will be a financial penalty," the BCCI said.

The board also gave a strict warning to the players not to hit the advertising LED board outside the boundary ropes.

"Despite providing hitting nets, players keep hitting on the LED boards. We request teams to adhere to it. Players and support staff are not to sit in front of the LED boards." The sponsorship team will mark places across the FOP where substitutes carrying towels and water bottles can be seated," the board added.