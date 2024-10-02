BCCI Extends Athlete Monitoring System To State Associations

Hyderabad: In a bid to standardise player monitoring to ensure better management and enable peak performance of players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) to all state associations in the country.
In a communique to Presidents and Secretaries of all state associations, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote, "After our recent inauguration of the new BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, I’m pleased to apprise you that the BCCI shall offer Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) for all State Associations – with costs being borne by BCCI."
A copy of the communique is in the possession of ETV Bharat.
Shah further said, "The state associations can now avail the following benefits in a bid to standardize player monitoring to ensure better management and enable peak performance for the players."
According to Shah, the benefits include plug-and-play modules customised to the requirements of the BCCI CoE over the last two years.
The other benefits as per Shah are a dashboard view with integration of the standardised health and fitness protocols, one-page dashboard view for administrators and athlete risk and readiness dashboards.
"Performance alerts to coaches and administrators, creation and segregation of data with multiple teams, better injury recording and surveillance features, injury and fitness analytics features, and ease of scheduling of players for rehab and fitness activities are some of the other benefits of the AMS," Shah said.
He also said that AMS also comprises an app for both athletes and professionals with integrated communication via it and fitness and workload monitoring via athlete-operated app.
The other benefits are real-time workload management alerts, fitness testing and evaluation functionalities, generating compliance reports and an integrated internal messaging system.
It may be noted that the BCCI has recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art Center for Excellence, which was earlier known as the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.