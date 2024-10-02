ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Extends Athlete Monitoring System To State Associations

Hyderabad: In a bid to standardise player monitoring to ensure better management and enable peak performance of players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) to all state associations in the country.

In a communique to Presidents and Secretaries of all state associations, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote, "After our recent inauguration of the new BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, I’m pleased to apprise you that the BCCI shall offer Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) for all State Associations – with costs being borne by BCCI."

Shah further said, "The state associations can now avail the following benefits in a bid to standardize player monitoring to ensure better management and enable peak performance for the players."

According to Shah, the benefits include plug-and-play modules customised to the requirements of the BCCI CoE over the last two years.