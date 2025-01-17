BCCI Goes 'Gambhir Way': 10-Point Policy For Players As Coach Seeks To End 'Star Culture'

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its 10-point disciplinary guidelines for the India men’s senior national team players, has introduced strict regulations concerning family travel, baggage limits, and personal advertisement shoots to promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment while ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series. This policy reflects the BCCI's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and prioritizing Indian cricket's future.
These measures follow India’s disappointing loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia and the team’s failure to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the first time in history.
It is learnt that the restrictions were sought by head coach Gautam Gambhir in a review meeting of the team's recent poor run. Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in the players' retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI has significantly reduced the allowances and luxuries previously afforded to senior team players over the years.
Let's have a look at all 10-point policies announced by BCCI.
1. Participation in Domestic Matches
The BCCI has the mandate participation of players in domestic cricket to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts if they are not on national duty and injured. According to the BCCI, this policy will ensure players remain connected to the domestic ecosystem, fostering talent development and match fitness. The exceptions are allowed only under extraordinary circumstances with formal approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee -- Ajit Agarkar.
2. Traveling and Logistics
- Players must travel with the team; separate family travel is discouraged.
- Exceptions require pre-approval by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee
3. Players must adhere to specified baggage limits
- Away tours (30+ days): Players allowed 5 pieces (150 kg), support staff 2 pieces (80 kg).
- Short tours (<30 days): Players allowed 4 pieces (120 kg), support staff 2 pieces (60 kg).
- Home series: Players allowed 4 pieces (120 kg), support staff 2 pieces (60 kg).
Sending equipment to the Centre of Excellence (Bengaluru) requires coordination with team management; additional costs are the player's responsibility.
4. Practice and Engagements
- Players must stay for the full duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel as a team.
- Personal shoots or endorsements are prohibited during tours to avoid distractions.
5. Family Travel Policy
- Players on overseas tours longer than 45 days can have their families visit for two weeks (once per format).
- Accommodation covered by BCCI; other expenses borne by players.
- Visits must be pre-scheduled with Coach, Captain, and GM Operations.
- Deviations require approval, with additional costs not covered by the BCCI.
6. Professional Obligations
- Players must participate in BCCI’s official shoots, promotional activities, and functions.
- Leaving the tour early is not permitted, even if matches conclude ahead of schedule.
7. Discipline and Compliance
Non-compliance may result in:
- Suspension from BCCI tournaments, including IPL.
- Deduction from retainer amounts or match fees.
- Any exceptions require pre-approval from the Selection Committee Chairman and Head Coach.
8. Participation in BCCI’s Official Shoots and Functions
- Players are required to be available for BCCI's official shoots, promotional activities, and functions
9. Players Returning Home if Matches End Early
Players are required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned to ensure unity, foster team bonding, and avoid disruption to the team dynamics.
10. Leaving Practice Sessions Early
All players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue to be committed to a strong work ethic within the team