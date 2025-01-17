ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Goes 'Gambhir Way': 10-Point Policy For Players As Coach Seeks To End 'Star Culture'

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its 10-point disciplinary guidelines for the India men’s senior national team players, has introduced strict regulations concerning family travel, baggage limits, and personal advertisement shoots to promote discipline, unity, and a positive team environment while ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series. This policy reflects the BCCI's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and prioritizing Indian cricket's future.

These measures follow India’s disappointing loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia and the team’s failure to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the first time in history.

BCCI's latest 10-Point Policy For Players (ETV Bharat)

It is learnt that the restrictions were sought by head coach Gautam Gambhir in a review meeting of the team's recent poor run. Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in the players' retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI has significantly reduced the allowances and luxuries previously afforded to senior team players over the years.

Let's have a look at all 10-point policies announced by BCCI.

1. Participation in Domestic Matches

The BCCI has the mandate participation of players in domestic cricket to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts if they are not on national duty and injured. According to the BCCI, this policy will ensure players remain connected to the domestic ecosystem, fostering talent development and match fitness. The exceptions are allowed only under extraordinary circumstances with formal approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee -- Ajit Agarkar.

2. Traveling and Logistics

Players must travel with the team; separate family travel is discouraged.

Exceptions require pre-approval by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee

3. Players must adhere to specified baggage limits