ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Makes Huge Profit In 2024, Earns 4200 Crore Rupees After Huge IPL Viewership

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI’s) bank balance got healthier this year with a rise of around 4200 Crore rupees. The total earnings has now jumped up to whooping 20,686 Crores. A huge chunk of the BCCI’s revenue comes from IPL media rights and bilateral cricket rights. BCCI gets a lion’s share of the revenue generated by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Notably, In June 2022, BCCI earned Rs 48,390 crore for a five-year period with the media rights deal for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The cash and bank balance of BCCI has increased from Rs 16,493 crores in FY2023 to INR 20,686 crores in FY 2024. This is an increase of approximately INR 4,200 crore," read a BCCI document in possession of PTI.

BCCI was projected to earn Rs 7,476 crores in the financial year 2023-24, but the actual income has been much more. The Indian cricket board has Rs 8,995 crores. The general fund also jumped from Rs 6,365 crore to 7,988 crore.