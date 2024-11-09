ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Conducts Six-Hour Review Meeting With Rohit Sharma And Ajit Agarkar After Whitewash Against New Zealand

The Board of Control for Cricket in India conducted a six-hour-long review meeting after facing a series of whitewash against New Zealand recently.

File Photo: Rohit Sharma (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to be taking some strict actions after a humiliating whitewash against New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series. The board conducted a review meeting for six hours on Thursday. The Indian team’s disappointing performance against the Blackcaps was discussed in the meeting.

It is understood that skipper Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar were also present for the meeting held in the presence of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny. The meeting was aimed at discussing India’s strategic choices including pitch selection for the Mumbai Test and resting key pacer like Jasprit Bumrah for the third Test. The selection of Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana was also questioned in the meeting.

India suffered a 0-3 loss against New Zealand and lost their first Test series at home since the 2012/13 defeat against England. Also, it was the only second time when India faced a whitewash at home in a Test series.

Gambhir’s coaching methods have come under question as India lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka at home and then conceded a whitewash against the Kiwis.

India will now play against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from November 22. The Indian team is set to depart for Australia in two groups on November 10 and November 11. India needs to win four out of the five matches in the Test series against Australia to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

