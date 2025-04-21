BCCI Central Contracts: Rohit, Kohli, Jadeja Retained In Grade A+ Despite T20I Retirements; Shreyas, Kishan Return

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the annual central contracts for the senior men's team for the 2024-25 season on Monday, April 21. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who were dropped from the list last year, returned to the fray. Apart from them, despite retiring from the T20I cricket, India's Test and ODI cricket Rohit Sharma, former skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have retained their spots in the A+ category.
A total of 34 players were awarded annual retainers for the 2024-25 season, covering the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.
The A+ grade, which commands an annual retainer's fee of Rs seven crore, also features pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
Meanwhile, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from all forms of cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been dropped from the contracted players list.
Rishabh Pant, who made a remarkable comeback to international cricket last year after the accident in December 2022, has been promoted from Grade B to Grade A. Ishan Kishan slots back into Grade C despite him not playing a single match for India in the last cycle.
Category C features the maximum number of players, 19 in all, with four new entrants in Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
BCCI ANNUAL RETAINERSHIP FOR 2024-25
Grade A+ (7 Crores): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja.
Grade A (5 Crores): Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant.
Grade B (3 Crores): Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer.
Grade C (1 Crore): Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.
WHO IS IN AND WHO'S OUT OF THE BCCI CONTRACTED PLAYERS' LIST
Grade A+ : No changes
Grade A : In: Rishabh Pant (promoted from B); Out: R Ashwin
Grade B: In: Shreyas Iyer
Grade C: In: Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana; Out: Jitesh Sharma, Shardul