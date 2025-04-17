BCCI Cautions IPL Teams To Beware Of Hyderabad Businessman

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a caution to all stakeholders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) about attempts to all the participants to potentially corrupt activities. The BCCI has cautioned the owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators that a businessman with dubious credentials is actively seeking to trap individuals involved in the league, according to the report by Cricbuzz.

The Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) seems to believe that a businessman from Hyderabad, with clear links to punters, bookies and past and proven records of involvement in corrupt activities, is trying to contact with stakeholders and participants. The ACSU has urged all the participants to report any contacts with the businessman and also reveal any possible connections or engagements with him. The individual's modus operandi is said to involve luring unsuspecting targets with expensive gifts, including jewellery.

The individual in question is reportedly attempting to get himself close to the IPL participants by masquerading as a fan. He was allegedly seen at the team hotels and in the matches, in an attempt to befriend players and staff, and inviting potential targets to private parties.

The report also mentioned that he has approached family members of franchise owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators. He is said to have been offering to take them to jewellery stores and high-end hotels posing as a fan.

Previously, the ACSU had told the teams that advancing technology has increased their challenges and urged all involved in the league to be alert. Seeking cooperation from all, the BCCI said it is determined and committed to taking every step in its power to prevent corrupt practices that undermine the integrity of the sport of cricket.