ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Cautions IPL Teams To Beware Of Hyderabad Businessman

BCCI Anti-Corruption Security Unit has urged all IPL stakeholders to report any interactions with the Hyderabad-based businessman and also disclose any possible connections with him.

BCCI Anti-Corruption Security Unit has urged all IPL stakeholders to report any interactions with the Hyderabad-based businessman and also disclose any possible connections with him.
Preity Zinta and other Punjab King owners (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a caution to all stakeholders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) about attempts to all the participants to potentially corrupt activities. The BCCI has cautioned the owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators that a businessman with dubious credentials is actively seeking to trap individuals involved in the league, according to the report by Cricbuzz.

The Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) seems to believe that a businessman from Hyderabad, with clear links to punters, bookies and past and proven records of involvement in corrupt activities, is trying to contact with stakeholders and participants. The ACSU has urged all the participants to report any contacts with the businessman and also reveal any possible connections or engagements with him. The individual's modus operandi is said to involve luring unsuspecting targets with expensive gifts, including jewellery.

The individual in question is reportedly attempting to get himself close to the IPL participants by masquerading as a fan. He was allegedly seen at the team hotels and in the matches, in an attempt to befriend players and staff, and inviting potential targets to private parties.

The report also mentioned that he has approached family members of franchise owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators. He is said to have been offering to take them to jewellery stores and high-end hotels posing as a fan.

Previously, the ACSU had told the teams that advancing technology has increased their challenges and urged all involved in the league to be alert. Seeking cooperation from all, the BCCI said it is determined and committed to taking every step in its power to prevent corrupt practices that undermine the integrity of the sport of cricket.

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a caution to all stakeholders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) about attempts to all the participants to potentially corrupt activities. The BCCI has cautioned the owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators that a businessman with dubious credentials is actively seeking to trap individuals involved in the league, according to the report by Cricbuzz.

The Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) seems to believe that a businessman from Hyderabad, with clear links to punters, bookies and past and proven records of involvement in corrupt activities, is trying to contact with stakeholders and participants. The ACSU has urged all the participants to report any contacts with the businessman and also reveal any possible connections or engagements with him. The individual's modus operandi is said to involve luring unsuspecting targets with expensive gifts, including jewellery.

The individual in question is reportedly attempting to get himself close to the IPL participants by masquerading as a fan. He was allegedly seen at the team hotels and in the matches, in an attempt to befriend players and staff, and inviting potential targets to private parties.

The report also mentioned that he has approached family members of franchise owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators. He is said to have been offering to take them to jewellery stores and high-end hotels posing as a fan.

Previously, the ACSU had told the teams that advancing technology has increased their challenges and urged all involved in the league to be alert. Seeking cooperation from all, the BCCI said it is determined and committed to taking every step in its power to prevent corrupt practices that undermine the integrity of the sport of cricket.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BCCI CAUTIONS OF BUSINESSMANBEWARE OF HYDERABAD BUSINESSMANIPL TEAMS HYDERABAD BUSINESSMANBCCI IPL TEAMS BUSINESSMANIPL 2025BCCI CAUTIONS IPL TEAMS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.