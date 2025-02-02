ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Award Will Push Me To Strive For Excellence: Agni Chopra

Mizoram cricketer Agni Chopra has stated that he idolises Rohit Sharma after getting the "Top Run Getter in Ranji Trophy Plate League" award.

File Photo: Agni Chopra with his family (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

Mumbai: Agni Chopra was in his teens when he perhaps got the best advice from his father and noted producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, "Whatever profession you pursue, try to give it your best shot."

It wasn't one the easiest of decisions to leave Mumbai and get out of one's comfort zone, plying his trade in first-class competition for a North Eastern state where cricket is still in its infancy.

But Mizoram cricket embraced Agni and it has been a beautiful cricketing journey for the 26-year-old who received the BCCI award for the "Top Run Getter in Ranji Trophy Plate League" from his childhood idol and Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

939 runs in the 2023-24 season with a whopping average of nearly 80 was a testimony of his voracious appetite for big scores and the consistency required to shine at the first-class level.

With father Vinod and mother, noted film critic Anupama Chopra cheering him from the audience, it was a dream come true for the youngster as he found his worthy place in that special photograph alongside Sachin Tendulkar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Sarfaraz Khan and Smriti Mandhana, the who's who of Indian cricket.

"It meant a lot to receive this award from Rohit bhai, who is also from Mumbai and whom I have idolized for many years," Agni said after receiving the award.

"I have watched Rohit bhai play for almost half of my life and it feels like a full circle moment to receive it from the captain of India. To have my parents cheering me on was an incredible feeling because they have always cheered me on and supported me through difficult times when I was in and out of the Mumbai team," he stated in a media statement.

"It is indeed great to see my hard work receive some recognition and it is incredibly special to receive an award for Ranji Trophy which is one of the most storied tournaments and I am grateful to receive this award."

