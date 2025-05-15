ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Asks Teams To Release WTC-Bound South Africa Players By May 26

New Delhi: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday informed the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to release their World Test Championship (WTC) bound South African players by May 26, making them unavailable for the play-offs.

The BCCI also instructed that the West Indies players will be available for the remainder of the tournament which was suspended last week due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Following the ceasefire announcement, it was decided to resume the IPL from May 17 with the final pushed back to June 3 from May 25. However, it will clash with national duties of players from Australia, South Africa, England and the West Indies.

Facing an unforeseen situation, the BCCI had tough negotiations with foreign boards including CSA over player availability but the governing body from South Africa has not relented in light of the WTC final against Australia beginning at Lord's on June 11.

South African side is expected to gether in the England on May 31 while the play-offs begin on May 29, and the date also marks the start of England's home white-ball series against the West Indies.