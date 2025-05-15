BCCI Asks Teams To Release WTC-Bound South Africa Players By May 26

New Delhi: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday informed the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to release their World Test Championship (WTC) bound South African players by May 26, making them unavailable for the play-offs.
The BCCI also instructed that the West Indies players will be available for the remainder of the tournament which was suspended last week due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.
Following the ceasefire announcement, it was decided to resume the IPL from May 17 with the final pushed back to June 3 from May 25. However, it will clash with national duties of players from Australia, South Africa, England and the West Indies.
Facing an unforeseen situation, the BCCI had tough negotiations with foreign boards including CSA over player availability but the governing body from South Africa has not relented in light of the WTC final against Australia beginning at Lord's on June 11.
South African side is expected to gether in the England on May 31 while the play-offs begin on May 29, and the date also marks the start of England's home white-ball series against the West Indies.
"The South African players must return to South Africa at the latest by Monday, May 26. West Indies players will be available throughout the tournament," BCCI conveyed to teams in an official communication.
The absence of eight South African players including Tristan Stubbs (DC), Wiaan Mulder (SRH), Kagiso Rabada (GT), Corbin Bosch (MI), Ryan Rickelton (MI), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Lungi Ngidi (RCB), Aiden Markram (LSG) may adversely impact the teams which are in the race for play-offs.
SRH have already released Mulder as they are already eliminated and in all likelihood Markram might get freed after the league stage with LSG unlikely to make the play-offs.
But Jansen has made a big impact for Punjab Kings and the same stays true for MI opener Ryan Rickelton. Stubbs is an important member of Delhi Capitals and so is speedster Kagiso Rabada for Gujarat Titans. Titans will also miss the services of in-form Jos Buttler who is set to miss the play-offs for England duty.