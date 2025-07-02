Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Directs RCB, KSCA To File Replies; Issues Show Cause Notice

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra has directed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to file replies to the gross negligence complaint against them after the Bengaluru stampede. The Ombudsman has given four weeks to RCB and KSCA to respond to the complaint lodged against them, according to the news agency PTI. The tragic incident occurred on June 4, 2025, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and it took 11 lives.

The development comes just a day after the Central Administrative Tribunal held the franchise responsible for the Bengaluru stampede, saying that they failed to give enough time to allow police to get proper security arrangements.

"Looking at the gravity of the incident, it is considered appropriate that the Karnataka (State) Cricket Association, as well as the concerned franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, be asked to submit their written replied to the complaint," Justice Mishra wrote in his directive.

The complaint asks for RCB’s suspension

The complaint filed by Vikash Kumar on June 12 blames the franchise for negligence and safety violations. The complaint asks for strict accountability and requests that BCCI suspend RCB and term any of the ongoing franchise negotiations as invalid.

"This complaint has been filed in relation to the unfortunate stampede at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 04.06.2025. The complaint alleges gross negligence and violation of safety norms by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. Complainant submits that accountability must be fixed. Prayer has been made for the suspension of the RCB franchise and for invalidating ongoing sale negotiations." Justice (Retired) Mishra in his directive also mentioned that the complainant Kumar would get 10 days' time to give a rejoinder to the respondents.

BCCI direct RCB and KSCA to respond

Justice Mishra has instructed both parties to file written replies within four weeks. Further, the replies are to be shared with the complainant. A rejoinder can be filed on the same within 10 days.

“Let the KSCA and RCB file their respective written replies to the complaint within four weeks, with copy to the complainant as well. Showing cause why the reliefs prayed for and specified in rules be not granted. Rejoinder if any may be filed within 10 days thereafter with copy to the respondents.” the directive stated.

The case is under active examination right now, and the BCCI has indicated that serious consequences may follow if negligence is confirmed.