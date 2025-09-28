ETV Bharat / sports

Mithun Manhas Is The New BCCI President

Former cricketer and BCCI Presidential candidate Mithun Manhas, center, and the cricket board's Honorary Treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, right, arrive for the board's Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its headquarters, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 ( PTI )

Mumbai: Former domestic cricketer Mithun Manhas was on Sunday elected as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India at their Annual General Meeting held here.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the news through a post on X. Singh said, "A momentous occasion to celebrate! Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India’ #BCCI. What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which incidentally also happens to be my own home district. Within a gap of few hours, first a daughter of Kishtwar, Sheetal, shines out as World Champion and soon thereafter a son of Bhaderwah, Mithun stands atop."

Manhas has administrative as well as cricketing experience. He was associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and has also represented the state in the BCCI.

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told reporters, "Mithun Manhas has become the new President of BCCI. I have been elected as Vice President, Devajit Saikia as Secretary, and Arun Singh Dhumal will be the Indian Premier League Chairman."

After making his domestic debut in the 1997/98 season, Manhas was one of the key middle-order batters. He captained the Delhi side in the domestic circuit, guiding them to the Ranji Trophy title in 2007-08, scoring 921 runs with an average of 57.76. In 2015, he switched from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

In other decisions, the BCCI confirmed the appointment of former India pacer RP Singh and former India spinner Pragyan Ojha as the national selectors. Singh and Ojha replace Subroto Banerjee and S Sharath in the selection committee. S Sharath will be the chairman of the selectors for the men's junior selection committee, which comprises Harvinder Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Kishan Mohan and Ranadeb Bose.