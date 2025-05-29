BCCI Announces Schedule For Australia Women's Team & Men's A Tours Of India

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the fixtures for the upcoming tours by the Australia Women's team, the Australia Men's A team, and the South Africa Men's A team to India in September-December 2025, featuring a total of 13 matches across multiple formats.

With ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 approaching quickly, the Australian Women's team will tour India for a three-match One Day International series, serving as crucial preparation ahead of the ICC event. The series will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chepauk returns to hosting a Women’s ODI for the first time since March 2007, when India, New Zealand, England, and Australia competed in a quadrangular series.

The Australian Men's A team will tour India for a series featuring both multi-day and limited-overs cricket. The South African Men's A team will also tour India for an extensive series featuring both multi-day and limited-overs formats in Bengaluru. The two multi-day matches will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, while the three one-day games will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Australia Women’s Tour of India No. Day (Date) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Sun 14-Sep-25 1:30 PM 1st ODI Chennai 2 Wed 17-Sep-25 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Chennai 3 Sat 20-Sep-25 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Chennai

Australia Men's A Tour of India No. Date (From) Date (To) Match Venue 1 Tue 16-Sep-25 Fri 19-Sep-25 1st Multi-Day Lucknow 2 Tue 23-Sep-25 Fri 26-Sep-25 2nd Multi-Day Lucknow 3 Tue 30-Sep-25 1st One-Day Kanpur 4 Fri 03-Oct-25 2nd One-Day Kanpur 5 Sun 05-Oct-25 3rd One-Day Kanpur