BCCI Announces Schedule For Australia Women's Team & Men's A Tours Of India

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the fixtures for the upcoming tours by the Australia Women's team, the Australia Men's A team, and the South Africa Men's A team to India in September-December 2025, featuring a total of 13 matches across multiple formats.
With ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 approaching quickly, the Australian Women's team will tour India for a three-match One Day International series, serving as crucial preparation ahead of the ICC event. The series will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
BCCI announces fixtures for Australia Women's tour to India.
The tour will serve as crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The three ODIs will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Chepauk returns to hosting a Women’s ODI for the first time since March 2007, when India, New Zealand, England, and Australia competed in a quadrangular series.
NEWS - BCCI announces fixtures for Australia Women's, Australia Men's A and South Africa Men's A team tours of India.
More details here 👇👇https://t.co/91VdIwo32r #TeamIndia
The Australian Men's A team will tour India for a series featuring both multi-day and limited-overs cricket. The South African Men's A team will also tour India for an extensive series featuring both multi-day and limited-overs formats in Bengaluru. The two multi-day matches will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, while the three one-day games will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
|Australia Women’s Tour of India
|No.
|Day (Date)
|Date (To)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Sun
|14-Sep-25
|1:30 PM
|1st ODI
|Chennai
|2
|Wed
|17-Sep-25
|1:30 PM
|2nd ODI
|Chennai
|3
|Sat
|20-Sep-25
|1:30 PM
|3rd ODI
|Chennai
|Australia Men's A Tour of India
|No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Tue
|16-Sep-25
|Fri
|19-Sep-25
|1st Multi-Day
|Lucknow
|2
|Tue
|23-Sep-25
|Fri
|26-Sep-25
|2nd Multi-Day
|Lucknow
|3
|Tue
|30-Sep-25
|1st One-Day
|Kanpur
|4
|Fri
|03-Oct-25
|2nd One-Day
|Kanpur
|5
|Sun
|05-Oct-25
|3rd One-Day
|Kanpur
|South Africa Men's A Tour of India
|No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Thu
|30-Oct-25
|Sun
|02-Nov-25
|1st Multi-Day
|BCCI COE
|2
|Thu
|06-Nov-25
|Sun
|09-Nov-25
|2nd Multi-Day
|BCCI COE
|3
|Thu
|13-Nov-25
|1st One Day
|Bengaluru
|4
|Sun
|16-Nov-25
|2nd One-Day
|Bengaluru
|5
|Wed
|19-Nov-25
|3rd One-Day
|Bengaluru