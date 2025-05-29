ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Announces Schedule For Australia Women's Team & Men's A Tours Of India

In order to prepare for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, India will take on Australia in three ODIs from September 14 in Chennai.

Players of Australia and India's Harmanpreet Kaur (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the fixtures for the upcoming tours by the Australia Women's team, the Australia Men's A team, and the South Africa Men's A team to India in September-December 2025, featuring a total of 13 matches across multiple formats.

With ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 approaching quickly, the Australian Women's team will tour India for a three-match One Day International series, serving as crucial preparation ahead of the ICC event. The series will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chepauk returns to hosting a Women’s ODI for the first time since March 2007, when India, New Zealand, England, and Australia competed in a quadrangular series.

The Australian Men's A team will tour India for a series featuring both multi-day and limited-overs cricket. The South African Men's A team will also tour India for an extensive series featuring both multi-day and limited-overs formats in Bengaluru. The two multi-day matches will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, while the three one-day games will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Australia Women’s Tour of India
No.Day (Date)Date (To)TimeMatchVenue
1Sun14-Sep-25 1:30 PM1st ODIChennai
2Wed17-Sep-25 1:30 PM2nd ODIChennai
3Sat20-Sep-25 1:30 PM3rd ODIChennai
Australia Men's A Tour of India
No.Date (From)Date (To)MatchVenue
1Tue16-Sep-25Fri19-Sep-251st Multi-DayLucknow
2Tue23-Sep-25Fri26-Sep-252nd Multi-DayLucknow
3Tue30-Sep-25 1st One-DayKanpur
4Fri03-Oct-25 2nd One-DayKanpur
5Sun05-Oct-25 3rd One-DayKanpur
South Africa Men's A Tour of India
No.Date (From)Date (To)MatchVenue
1Thu30-Oct-25Sun02-Nov-251st Multi-DayBCCI COE
2Thu06-Nov-25Sun09-Nov-252nd Multi-DayBCCI COE
3Thu13-Nov-25 1st One DayBengaluru
4Sun16-Nov-25 2nd One-DayBengaluru
5Wed19-Nov-25 3rd One-DayBengaluru

TAGGED:

