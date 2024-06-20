Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the home season in 2024-25. The season will start with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in September and a three-match T20I series after that.

BCCI Announces International Home Season For 2024-25 Of Indian Team (ETV Bharat)

Apart from Bangladesh, New Zealand will tour India for a Test series in October-November while England will come on the Indian shores to play a multi-format series.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season of Team India (Senior Men) for 2024-25," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement issued on Thursday.

"The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match IDFC First Bank Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on September 19 while Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad," Shah added.

"This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first Test starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Test respectively. The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs," the statement added.

BCCI Announces International Home Season For 2024-25 Of Indian Team (ETV Bharat)

The team will play two Tests against Bangladesh in Chennai and Kanpur. They will then play T20Is in Dharamsala, Delhi and Hyderabad. The three Test matches between India and New Zealand will be played in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai. The series against England will be played in January and February 2025.

BCCI Announces International Home Season For 2024-25 Of Indian Team (ETV Bharat)