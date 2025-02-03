BCCI Announces INR 5 Crore To Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup India Team & Support Staff

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended its heartfelt congratulations to the India Under-19 women’s team for successfully defending their ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 title, announcing a cash prize of Rs 5 crore, on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

India thrashed South African women in the all-important final by 9 wickets as they successfully defended their title by remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning seven matches in a row. Indian team remained the unbeaten side in the tournament and became the first team to win consecutive ICC titles after clinching the inaugural title in 2023 under the leadership of Shefali Varma.

With this final defeat, Proteas lost their third ICC final in the last 8 months which included a 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 Women's T20 World Cup final and now Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

"Led by a spirited captain, Niki Prasad, the Indian team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament as they showcased exceptional skill, composure, and dominance. India played with fearless intent throughout the tournament, culminating in a commanding nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the final," BCCI said in the statement.

"To honour this remarkable achievement, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 5 Crore for the victorious squad and support staff, led by Head Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer," it added.

Coming to the match front, opting to bat, South managed to score only 82 runs in the innings as the Indian spin attack comprising Parunika Sisodia (2/6), Aayushi Shukla (2/9), Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23) and Gongadi Trisha (3/15) ran through their batting order.

In reply, Indian batter Gongadi Trisha topped the score for India with an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls while Sanika Chalke remained not out on 26 off 22 balls. India achieved the target in just 11.2 overs.