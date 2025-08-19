ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain; Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Indian Squad

India have announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and Shubman Gill has been named as vice-captain.

Published : August 19, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST

Updated : August 19, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar revealed a 15-member India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, naming Shubman Gill as deputy to India captain Suryakumar Yadav. The squad unveiling happened at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Aggressive batter Sanju Samson was picked as the first-choice gloveman while Jitesh Sharma was preferred over Dhruv Jurel as the second wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad.

Notable exclusions from the squad include left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. Flamboyant right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit, did not make the cut. Shubman Gill, not only made to the squad but was also named as the Vice Captain.

All-rounder Axar Patel will form the spin unit with chinman Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. Indian spinners are expected to get help from the surfaces in the United Arab Emirates.

The pace unit will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and comprise left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. The squad also includes two pace bowling all-rounders in the form of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

The change in the vice-captaincy highlights the change in the leadership and the fact that the team management wants to groom Gill. Gill is already the Test captain and now has been made deputy in the shortest format of the game.

Pace spearhead Bumrah has returned to the squad after playing his last T20I against South Africa on June 29, 2024, at Bridgetown. For the record, Jitesh Sharma last played T20I against Afghanistan in January 2024 and now will board the flight to the UAE.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana.

