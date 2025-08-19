ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain; Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Indian Squad

Hyderabad: Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar revealed a 15-member India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, naming Shubman Gill as deputy to India captain Suryakumar Yadav. The squad unveiling happened at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Aggressive batter Sanju Samson was picked as the first-choice gloveman while Jitesh Sharma was preferred over Dhruv Jurel as the second wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad.

Notable exclusions from the squad include left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. Flamboyant right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit, did not make the cut. Shubman Gill, not only made to the squad but was also named as the Vice Captain.

All-rounder Axar Patel will form the spin unit with chinman Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. Indian spinners are expected to get help from the surfaces in the United Arab Emirates.