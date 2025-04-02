BCCI Announces Fixtures For Team India Home Season 2025

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for Senior Men's Indian cricket team international home season for 2025. The upcoming season promises thrilling encounters as India face off against West Indies and South Africa across Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The home season will commence with the First Bank Test series against West Indies, starting on October 2, 2025 in Ahmedabad. The second and final Test of the series will be held in Kolkata from 10th October.

Following the West Indies series, India will host South Africa for a gripping contest across all three formats. The Test series against South Africa will be historic as Guwahati is set to host its maiden Test match. The series will begin in New Delhi on 14th November, with Guwahati hosting the second Test from 22nd November.

India and South Africa will then battle it out in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in December, with the final taking place in Ahmedabad.

The detailed schedule for Team India’s international home season 2025 is as follows: