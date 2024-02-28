Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Dropped from Annual Player Contracts as BCCI Cracks Whip

The BCCI on Wednesday said batter Shreyas Iyer and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations as the board revealed the Annual Player Contracts for the Indian team for the 2023-24 season.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said that batter Shreyas Iyer and wicket-keeper-batter Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations as the board revealed the Annual Player Contracts for the Indian team for the 2023-24 season.

Additionally, athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis. For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England.

Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations.

The Selection Committee has also recommended Fast Bowling contracts for the following athletes – Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team.

  • Grade A+ (4 Athletes)
    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.
  • Grade A (6 Athletes)
    R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.
  • Grade B (5 Athletes)
    Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
  • Grade C (15 Athletes)
    Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

More to follow...

