Mayank Yadav Receives Maiden Call-up, Hardik Pandya Returns After T20 World Cup Triumph

Published : 45 minutes ago

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The exciting young talent Mayank Yadav received a maiden India call-up while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy made a comeback to the Indian cricket team nearly after three years as Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced squad for three T20I series against Bangladesh at home.

The speedster Mayank Yadav was the talk of the town during this year Indian Premier League (IPL) season who rattled batters with his fiery pace. Playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Yadav claimed seven wickets from four matches at an average of 12.14 and an economy of 6.98 before injuries ruled him out for the rest of the season. The 22-year-old caught everyone's eyeballs in the cash-rich league with a fiery spell of 3/27 in four overs in Lucknow’s 21-run victory over Punjab Kings.

Apart from him, Varun Chakravarthy has made a comeback to the Indian team after a gap of nearly three years. He made his T20I debut in 2021 on the tour to Sri Lanka and was later picked in the T20 World Cup squad later that year over leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal where he failed to impress.

However, after back to back sensational seasons in the IPL while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he picked 20 wickets from 14 matches in 2023 and 21 wickets from 15 matches in 2024, Chakravarthy has earned his place back in the team.

India will start the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicketkeepers in the side.

India squad for the Bangladesh T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

