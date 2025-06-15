BCCI Announces Venues For India-New Zealand Series In 2026, Also Reveals Schedule Of Upcoming Domestic Season

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the venues for New Zealand’s white-ball tour to India which include three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will be played in January 2026 during their 28th Apex Council Meeting which was held on Saturday. Three ODIs and five T20Is will be played in the series.

The ODI matches will be played in Baroda, Rajkot and Indore while the T20I fixture will be played in Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Vizag and Trivandrum. The series will be India’s first international assignment of the ongoing year and will provide a crucial preparation for Men in Blue ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Apart from the international matches, BCCI also revealed the domestic schedule for the 2025-26 season. It will start from August 28 and will conclude with Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy on April 3.

Highlights from 2025-26 domestic season

The Duleep Trophy and Senior Women’s Challenger will have six zonal teams participating in it and the squads will be selected by the Zonal selectors. A restructuring of a new Plate Group has been included across all age categories. The bottom six teams from the previous season will compete in the Plate Group.

BCCI Domestic Schedule For 2026 season (BCCI)

The rules regarding promotion and relegation are updated and only one team will be moving between elite and plate groups. In order to allow more balanced competition the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (men’s T20) and the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy will have a Super League stage and instead of the knockout format which was used earlier.