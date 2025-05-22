ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Announce India Squad For England Tour, Named New Captain; Vaibhav Suryavanshi Receives Call-Up

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's 16-member Under-19 squad for the upcoming England tour and named Ayush Mhatre, currently playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, as captain while wicketkeeper-batsman Abhigyan Kundu has been appointed as his deputy.

India U-19 are scheduled to play 5 ODIs and two multi-day matches on the tour from 24 June to 23 July. It will take place in the sidelines of India's five-match Test series against Engand, starting from June 20.

All eyes will be on two youngsters, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who have set the stage on fire in IPL 2025. They have played some crucial knocks for their side and were successful to leave their mark in the ongoing competition.

The 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre made the headlines during the IPL 2025 when he replaced CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad due to elbow fracture. He captured the attention with his scintillating 94-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chinnaswamy Stadiun in Bengaluru. Mhatre has amassed 206 runs in just 6 matches at an average of 34.33 and impressive strike rate of 187.27.