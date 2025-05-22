BCCI Announce India Squad For England Tour, Named New Captain; Vaibhav Suryavanshi Receives Call-Up

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's 16-member Under-19 squad for the upcoming England tour and named Ayush Mhatre, currently playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, as captain while wicketkeeper-batsman Abhigyan Kundu has been appointed as his deputy.
India U-19 are scheduled to play 5 ODIs and two multi-day matches on the tour from 24 June to 23 July. It will take place in the sidelines of India's five-match Test series against Engand, starting from June 20.
India U19 squad for Tour of England announced.
All eyes will be on two youngsters, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who have set the stage on fire in IPL 2025. They have played some crucial knocks for their side and were successful to leave their mark in the ongoing competition.
The 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre made the headlines during the IPL 2025 when he replaced CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad due to elbow fracture. He captured the attention with his scintillating 94-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chinnaswamy Stadiun in Bengaluru. Mhatre has amassed 206 runs in just 6 matches at an average of 34.33 and impressive strike rate of 187.27.
The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed a fastest century by an Indian and second fastest hundred by a batter in IPL history, has also found a place in the squad. Suryavanshi, who was picked for a jaw-dropping 1.1 crores in mega auction by Rajasthan Royals (RR), scored 252 runs at an average of 36 and an excellent strike rate of 206.55 with the help of a century and a fifty that came in the last game against CSK.
The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India’s U19 for the upcoming tour of England, scheduled from June 24 to July 23, 2025. The tour comprises a 50-over warm-up match, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches against England U19.
India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh
Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK)
|India Men's U19 tour of England
|No.
|Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Tue
|24-Jun
|50-over Warm-Up
|Loughborough University
|2
|Fri
|27-Jun
|1st One Day
|Hove
|3
|Mon
|30-Jun
|2nd One Day
|Northampton
|4
|Wed
|02-Jul
|3rd One Day
|Northampton
|5
|Sat
|05-Jul
|4th One Day
|Worcester
|6
|Mon
|07-Jul
|5th One Day
|Worcester
|7
|Sat
|12-Jul
|Tue
|15-Jul
|1st Multi Day
|Beckenham
|8
|Sun
|20-Jul
|Wed
|23-Jul
|2nd Multi Day
|Chelmsford