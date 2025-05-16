No Shreyas Iyer As Several Seniors Named In India A Squad For England Tour

Hyderabad: The BCCI announced a 20-member India A squad for the upcoming tour of England. Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran is all set to lead the team, which includes several senior members. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was India’s leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy, is part of the squad, and he will ink them from the first unofficial Test as his campaign in the IPL 2025 ends with the Rajasthan Royals’ final league game.

Experienced cricketers like Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur have also been included in the squad. Both the cricketers have done pretty well in the domestic season and are strong contenders of getting a spot in the Indian team for the Test series against England. After Virat Kohli stepped away from Test cricket recently, the No.4 spot has become vacant, and that might open up the opportunity for Karun Nair.

Shardul boasts an impressive record in England. He has played four matches against England, scoring 173 runs with an average of 24.71 and has picked 10 wickets for the national side.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan and Easwaran, who were part of the Indian team in the series against Australia, are also named in the India squad. Shubman Gill, who is looked upon as India’s next Test captain, will join the squad for the second unofficial Test along with his Gujarat Titans teammate Sai Sudharsan.

India A squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vc/wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Kheleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey

Note: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will join the squad ahead of the second match.