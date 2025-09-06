BCCI AGM To Be Held In Mumbai On September 28

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be held at its headquarters in Mumbai on September 28.

ETV Bharat has learned that an election will be held for the posts of all office-bearers, including President, Vice-President, Secretary, Joint-Secretary and Treasurer.

The AGM will be held as per the BCCI Constitution. Now with the passage of the National Sports Governance Bill, BCCI has too become a national sports federation but since the Law is yet to be enacted, the BCCI elections will be held as per its Constitution.

All important decisions are to be ratified during the AGM, and one member from each affiliated state association and the Cricket Club of India (CCI) will attend the BCCI AGM along with the representatives from the Indian Cricketers Association.