ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI AGM To Be Held In Mumbai On September 28

The Annual General Meeting of the BCCI will be held at its headquarters in Mumbai

BCCI AGM
File photo of Rajeev Shukla and Roger Binny (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 6, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be held at its headquarters in Mumbai on September 28.

ETV Bharat has learned that an election will be held for the posts of all office-bearers, including President, Vice-President, Secretary, Joint-Secretary and Treasurer.

The AGM will be held as per the BCCI Constitution. Now with the passage of the National Sports Governance Bill, BCCI has too become a national sports federation but since the Law is yet to be enacted, the BCCI elections will be held as per its Constitution.

All important decisions are to be ratified during the AGM, and one member from each affiliated state association and the Cricket Club of India (CCI) will attend the BCCI AGM along with the representatives from the Indian Cricketers Association.

As per the BCCI constitution, the board’s AGM must be held annually by September 30 at a time and venue decided by the president, while elections and nominations are to be conducted once every three years.

Currently, after former India cricketer Roger Binny was ineligible to continue as BCCI president after he turned 70 on July 19. Vice President Rajeev Shukla has been managing things at the top. Shukla, who has been the BCCI vice-president since late 2020, is also the senior-most office-bearer in the board’s present regime. Apart from Devjit Saikia being the secretary, Rohan Gauns Desai and Prabhtej Bhatia are serving as joint secretary and treasurer, respectively, after being elected to the roles earlier this year.

Interestingly, the date of the BCCI AGM coincides with the day of the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup final, which is slated to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BCCI AGMINDIAN CRICKET TEAMRAJEEV SHUKLAROHAN DESSAIBCCI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Teaching Deep In The Woods For 28 Years, Visiting Home Only On Sundays

Indian Astronomers Uncover The Longest Tidal Tail And A Nascent Galaxy At Its Edge

A Maharashtra Mosque That Hosts Ganeshotsav For 45 Years

INTERVIEW | 'Why Should Love Be A Transgression?' Nidhi Saxena On Her Venice-Premiered Secret Of A Mountain Serpent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.