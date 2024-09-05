BCCI AGM In Bengaluru On September 29; Secretary Election Not On Agenda

Hyderabad: The 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be held in Bengaluru on September 29. A notice and the agenda for the much anticipated AGM was sent to all State Associations on Thursday morning by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

However, the Agenda does not mention the election of the Secretary. Jay Shah, who has been elected as unopposed Chairperson of the International Cricket Council, will have to vacate the post.

Sources said that the BCCI may hold a Special General Meeting for the purpose of choosing the new Secretary. As reported by ETV Bharat, a few names who are in the fray to succeed Jay Shah are IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar and DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley.

The agenda includes the election and induction of two representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Also, the appointment of an Ombudsman and Ethics Officer will be on the agenda during the AGM.

The other important point in the meeting's 18-point agenda is the appointment of BCCI's representative to the ICC meetings, as Shah will no longer be available for that role. The name of current BCCI president Roger Binny might be discussed for the board's representative to the ICC, or it could fall on the incoming secretary. But at 69, Binny does not have age on his side with 70 being the upper ceiling to be in administration.

The AGM will also include some regular board activities such as ratification of the annual budget for 2024-25. The meeting will appoint a Cricket Committee and Standing Committee as per the BCCI Constitution, along with the formation of a new Umpires Committee under Rule 27.

The AGM will also consider the 'Report of the Internal Committee of BCCI formed under Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy', besides approving rules formed by the Apex Council pertaining to domestic cricket.