Chris Lynn Voted As Cricketer With Best Hair For Second Consecutive BBL Season

Hyderabad: Adelaide Strikers opener Chris Lynn has been voted as the Cricketer With Best Hair for the second consecutive season of the Big Bash League. Lynn won the award as he earned the most votes in a survey. Spencer Johnson of the Brisbane Heat came second while Adam Zampa of the Melbourne Renegades is in third place. Ashton Agar of Perth Scorchers and Jack Edwards of Sydney Sixers are at the fourth and fifth positions respectively. Interestingly, the list includes two bald players.

In 2023, Lynn had topped the list with Chris Green in second place. Ashton Agar was in the third position while Spencer Johnson was at the fourth spot. Liam Doddrell was in fifth place on the list.

The Australian cricketer has amassed 84 runs in the season so far while playing for Adelaide Strikers. The strikers are at sixth place in the standings with two victories and four losses.

Lynn has played four ODIs and 18 T20Is for the Australian team scoring 75 and 291 runs respectively. The 34-year-old is known for providing attacking starts to his side and capitalise on the powerplay.

The right-handed batter has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has notched 1329 runs with an average of 34.07 and a strike rate of 140.63.