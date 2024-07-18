ETV Bharat / sports

Bazball Returns: England Score Fastest Team Fifty In Just 4.2 Overs Against West Indies

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

England's cricket team shattered the record of fastest team fifty on the first day of the second Test against West Indies. England posted 50 runs on the scoreboard inside just 4.2 overs breaking a 30-year-old record. The English outfit had amassed 50 runs in just 4.3 overs against South Africa in 1994.

England continued to bat with the ultra aggressive approach as they breached fastest-ever team fifty in Test cricket history. The Ben Stokes-led side smashed a fifty in just 26 balls i.e. 4.2 overs on the opening day of the ongoing second Test match against West Indies at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham on Thursday.
England's Zak Crawley batting on day one of the first Rothesay Men's Test match (AP)

Nottingham (UK): England applied 'Bazball' against West Indies in the second Test of the bilateral series between the two nations played at Trent Bridge here. England batted with an aggressive intent from the start and the pair of Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett played some attacking shorts after Zak Crawley was dismissed on a duck. Thanks to the fireworks from the duo, England brought their fifty in just 4.2 overs.

The English outfit broke the record for the fastest team fifty in Test cricket breaking their own record from 30 years back. England had held the previous record when they accumulated 50 runs from 4.3 overs in the red-ball game against South Africa.

Fastest team 50s in Test cricket

  • 4.2 - England vs West Indies, Nottingham, 2024
  • 4.3 - England vs South Africa, The Oval, 1994
  • 4.6 - England vs Sri Lanka, Manchester, 2002
  • 5.2 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Karachi, 2004
  • 5.3 - India vs England, Chennai, 2008
  • 5.3 - India vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 2023

The Test kicked off with a special occasion as Stuart Board was honoured with a special plaque as the stand was named after him. West Indies invited England to bat after winning the toss. The batting side had the worst possible start as Crawley was dismissed on a duck but Pope and Duckett joined forces later to form a solid partnership before the latter got out. Duckett played a knock of 71 runs from just 59 balls. England are leading the series by 1-0 and they will be aiming to seal a series win by outplaying the opponents in the second match.

Read More

  1. Trent Bridge To Pay Tribute To Stuart Broad In England vs West Indies Test
  2. Pacer Mark Wood Replaces James Anderson In England Playing XI For Second Test Against West Indies

Nottingham (UK): England applied 'Bazball' against West Indies in the second Test of the bilateral series between the two nations played at Trent Bridge here. England batted with an aggressive intent from the start and the pair of Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett played some attacking shorts after Zak Crawley was dismissed on a duck. Thanks to the fireworks from the duo, England brought their fifty in just 4.2 overs.

The English outfit broke the record for the fastest team fifty in Test cricket breaking their own record from 30 years back. England had held the previous record when they accumulated 50 runs from 4.3 overs in the red-ball game against South Africa.

Fastest team 50s in Test cricket

  • 4.2 - England vs West Indies, Nottingham, 2024
  • 4.3 - England vs South Africa, The Oval, 1994
  • 4.6 - England vs Sri Lanka, Manchester, 2002
  • 5.2 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Karachi, 2004
  • 5.3 - India vs England, Chennai, 2008
  • 5.3 - India vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 2023

The Test kicked off with a special occasion as Stuart Board was honoured with a special plaque as the stand was named after him. West Indies invited England to bat after winning the toss. The batting side had the worst possible start as Crawley was dismissed on a duck but Pope and Duckett joined forces later to form a solid partnership before the latter got out. Duckett played a knock of 71 runs from just 59 balls. England are leading the series by 1-0 and they will be aiming to seal a series win by outplaying the opponents in the second match.

Read More

  1. Trent Bridge To Pay Tribute To Stuart Broad In England vs West Indies Test
  2. Pacer Mark Wood Replaces James Anderson In England Playing XI For Second Test Against West Indies

TAGGED:

BAZBALL RETURNSFASTEST TEAM FIFTY IN TESTSENG VS WI 2ND TESTENGLAND VS WEST INDIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.