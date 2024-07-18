Bazball Returns: England Score Fastest Team Fifty In Just 4.2 Overs Against West Indies

Nottingham (UK): England applied 'Bazball' against West Indies in the second Test of the bilateral series between the two nations played at Trent Bridge here. England batted with an aggressive intent from the start and the pair of Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett played some attacking shorts after Zak Crawley was dismissed on a duck. Thanks to the fireworks from the duo, England brought their fifty in just 4.2 overs.

The English outfit broke the record for the fastest team fifty in Test cricket breaking their own record from 30 years back. England had held the previous record when they accumulated 50 runs from 4.3 overs in the red-ball game against South Africa.

Fastest team 50s in Test cricket

4.2 - England vs West Indies, Nottingham, 2024

4.3 - England vs South Africa, The Oval, 1994

4.6 - England vs Sri Lanka, Manchester, 2002

5.2 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Karachi, 2004

5.3 - India vs England, Chennai, 2008

5.3 - India vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 2023

The Test kicked off with a special occasion as Stuart Board was honoured with a special plaque as the stand was named after him. West Indies invited England to bat after winning the toss. The batting side had the worst possible start as Crawley was dismissed on a duck but Pope and Duckett joined forces later to form a solid partnership before the latter got out. Duckett played a knock of 71 runs from just 59 balls. England are leading the series by 1-0 and they will be aiming to seal a series win by outplaying the opponents in the second match.