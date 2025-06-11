Batters Who Have Scored A Century On IPL Debut

T20 cricket is considered to be the fastest format in cricket. It earned a popularity from worldwide fans because of its fast-paced nature. With time, the demands of T20 cricket started to peak as players understood that their ODI approach won't be enough to dominate and found their ways to excel while some became format specialists.

However, teams scoring 200+ run totals, a batter scoring a century or bowler taking a five-wicket haul in a 20-over game were seen as unimaginable feats. But, the 2007 T20 World Cup, inaugural edition, set the foundation for the format which has ultimately become fan favourites. The tournament witnessed Windies swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle hitting first-ever individual T20 century and Yuvraj Singh of India smashing six sixes in an over against England's Stuart Broad. The BCCI then announced the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 with more hopes than promises.

The IPL was just an interesting tournament that was going to provide entertainment to cricket fanatics with some rivals of the game sharing the same dressing rooms and playing for the same team. Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Brendon McCullum and Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Michael Hussey justified the hype of the tournament, beginning their campaigns with a jaw-dropping knock. Both batters hold a very unique record to their name for scoring a hundred on IPL debut games.

Indian Premier League (IPL) made its debut on April 18, 2008, with a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It couldn't have asked for a better beginning, as McCullum lit up the stadium with a sensational 158 off just 73 balls in the tournament’s first-ever match. His innings was laced with 10 fours and 13 sixes, finishing with a strike rate of 216.43. With this outstanding knock, McCullum became the first player to score a hundred on IPL debut.

In the same edition, Australia's prolific batter Michael Hussey achieved the same feat during the game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Hussey, batting for CSK, amassed unbeaten 116 runs off 54 balls while batting at number 3. His innings included 8 fours and nine sixes. The tournament opener in Bangalore began and ended with Brendon McCullum's blitzkrieg, but Hussey proved there was plenty of oomph to go around with a spectacular hundred.

It's been 17 seasons since then, as no other batter has managed to score a hundred on his debut.