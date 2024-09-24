‘Pakistani Bowlers Considered Current India Bowling Coach To Be Nothing’: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Makes Stunning Revelation

Hyderabad: Things in Pakistan cricket are not very well and so, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and players are often at the centre of the controversy. Former Pakistan cricketer Basith Ali has claimed that the Pakistan bowlers consider themselves to be bigger than the game of cricket. He also added that they looked down on former South African cricketer Morne Morkel during his stint as South Africa bowling coach.

Before joining the Indian team as a bowling coach, Morkel worked as the Pakistan bowling coach but their bowling unit was lacklustre during his stint.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has lashed out at the Pakistan bowlers for not giving enough respect to Morkel during his tenure.

“The Pakistani bowlers consider themselves to be bigger than cricket. They thought that Morkel was nothing in front of us,” Basit said on his YouTube channel.

“We got to know the difference. This is the same Bangladesh played against Pakistan, where it seemed as if Pakistan were completely on the back foot. This is the same Bangladesh that whitewashed Pakistan. The difference is of mindset, thinking, and class,” he added.

Morkel was appointed as India’s bowling coach last month and the opening Test of the ongoing series against Bangladesh was his first assignment. The Indian bowlers impressed in the match helping the team secure a victory in four days of the Chennai Test. India won the match by 280 runs and Ashwin dazzled in the match by taking six wickets in the second innings.