ETV Bharat / sports

349 Runs, 37 Sixes: Baroda Record Highest-Ever Team Total And Most Sixes In T20 Cricket Innings

Baroda achieved the highest team total in T20 cricket on Thursday, scoring 349 runs for five wickets in 20 overs against Sikkim in Indore.

Baroda achieved the highest team total in T20 cricket on Thursday, scoring 349 runs for five wickets in 20 overs against Sikkim in Indore.
Baroda register new world record of highest Team total and most sixes in T20 innings against Sikkim in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Johns. @CricCrazyJohns X Handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Krunal Pandya-led Baroda recorded their highest team total and highest number of sixes in an innings in the history of T20 cricket during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Sikkim in Indore on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

With this, Baroda also became the first side to post a 300-plus score in India's domestic T20I competition. The previous highest team SMAT total was 275 runs set by Punjab against Andhra in 2023. The innings also saw team scoring most runs through fours and sixes.

Openers Shashwat Rawat (43 off 16 balls) and Abhimanyu Singh (53 off 17 balls) giving blistering start to Baroda's innings, forging 92 runs partnership in just 31 deliveries. However, it was batter Bhanu Pania who led the Baroda's carnage as he remained unbeaten on 134 off just 51 deliveries. Pania launched from that platform and went on to hit a century off 42 balls, including five fours and 15 sixes. He scored his first fifty off 20 balls and second off 22 balls.

The following batters didn't let the momentum go away and contributed significantly with half-centuries. Shivalik Sharma and Vishnu Solanki smashed brisk fifties, smacking 55 off 17 balls and 50 off 16 balls respectively.

Previously, Zimbabwe held the record for the highest team total in T20 cricket, having scored 344 against Gambia earlier in October this year, courtesy of Sikandar Raza's 133 off 43 balls.

Notably, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who participated in the earlier rounds of the tournament, was not included in the starting lineup for this match.

Highest economy rate in an SMAT innings:-

Minimum 2 overs: Lee Yong Lepcha - 27.50 runs per over as he concedes 55 runs in two overs.

Minimum 3 & 4 overs: Roshan Kumar - 20.25 runs per over concedes 81 runs both in the same innings - for Sikkim against Baroda.

HIGHEST TEAM SCORES IN T20 CRICKET

Baroda 349/5 vs Sikkim - 2024

Zimbabwe 344/4 vs Gambia - 2024

Nepal 314/3 vs Mongolia - 2023

India 297/6 vs Bangladesh - 2024

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Krunal Pandya-led Baroda recorded their highest team total and highest number of sixes in an innings in the history of T20 cricket during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Sikkim in Indore on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

With this, Baroda also became the first side to post a 300-plus score in India's domestic T20I competition. The previous highest team SMAT total was 275 runs set by Punjab against Andhra in 2023. The innings also saw team scoring most runs through fours and sixes.

Openers Shashwat Rawat (43 off 16 balls) and Abhimanyu Singh (53 off 17 balls) giving blistering start to Baroda's innings, forging 92 runs partnership in just 31 deliveries. However, it was batter Bhanu Pania who led the Baroda's carnage as he remained unbeaten on 134 off just 51 deliveries. Pania launched from that platform and went on to hit a century off 42 balls, including five fours and 15 sixes. He scored his first fifty off 20 balls and second off 22 balls.

The following batters didn't let the momentum go away and contributed significantly with half-centuries. Shivalik Sharma and Vishnu Solanki smashed brisk fifties, smacking 55 off 17 balls and 50 off 16 balls respectively.

Previously, Zimbabwe held the record for the highest team total in T20 cricket, having scored 344 against Gambia earlier in October this year, courtesy of Sikandar Raza's 133 off 43 balls.

Notably, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who participated in the earlier rounds of the tournament, was not included in the starting lineup for this match.

Highest economy rate in an SMAT innings:-

Minimum 2 overs: Lee Yong Lepcha - 27.50 runs per over as he concedes 55 runs in two overs.

Minimum 3 & 4 overs: Roshan Kumar - 20.25 runs per over concedes 81 runs both in the same innings - for Sikkim against Baroda.

HIGHEST TEAM SCORES IN T20 CRICKET

Baroda 349/5 vs Sikkim - 2024

Zimbabwe 344/4 vs Gambia - 2024

Nepal 314/3 vs Mongolia - 2023

India 297/6 vs Bangladesh - 2024

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHYBARODA VS SIKKIM HIGHEST TEAM TOTALHIGHEST TEAM TOTAL IN T20 CRICKETMOST SIXES IN T20 INNINGSBARODA VS SIKKIM T20 SMAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.