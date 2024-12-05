ETV Bharat / sports

349 Runs, 37 Sixes: Baroda Record Highest-Ever Team Total And Most Sixes In T20 Cricket Innings

Baroda register new world record of highest Team total and most sixes in T20 innings against Sikkim in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ( Johns. @CricCrazyJohns X Handle )

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Krunal Pandya-led Baroda recorded their highest team total and highest number of sixes in an innings in the history of T20 cricket during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Sikkim in Indore on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

With this, Baroda also became the first side to post a 300-plus score in India's domestic T20I competition. The previous highest team SMAT total was 275 runs set by Punjab against Andhra in 2023. The innings also saw team scoring most runs through fours and sixes.

Openers Shashwat Rawat (43 off 16 balls) and Abhimanyu Singh (53 off 17 balls) giving blistering start to Baroda's innings, forging 92 runs partnership in just 31 deliveries. However, it was batter Bhanu Pania who led the Baroda's carnage as he remained unbeaten on 134 off just 51 deliveries. Pania launched from that platform and went on to hit a century off 42 balls, including five fours and 15 sixes. He scored his first fifty off 20 balls and second off 22 balls.

The following batters didn't let the momentum go away and contributed significantly with half-centuries. Shivalik Sharma and Vishnu Solanki smashed brisk fifties, smacking 55 off 17 balls and 50 off 16 balls respectively.

Previously, Zimbabwe held the record for the highest team total in T20 cricket, having scored 344 against Gambia earlier in October this year, courtesy of Sikandar Raza's 133 off 43 balls.

Notably, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who participated in the earlier rounds of the tournament, was not included in the starting lineup for this match.