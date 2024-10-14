Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Defending Champions Mumbai Suffer Shocking Loss Against Baroda By 84 runs

Vadodara (Gujarat): Baroda commenced their Ranji Trophy campaign on Monday against Mumbai with a triumph of 84 runs. Bhargav Bhatt produced an outstanding performance for Baroda as he picked up six wickets in the second innings and completed his 10-wicket haul in the match. Mumbai were chasing a target of 262 runs at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium but an impressive performance from the bowling unit restricted Mumbai from completing the chase.

Mumbai had ended Day 3 on a score of 42/2 as they lost the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore early in the innings. Bhatt then picked key dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Ayush Mhatre and put a dent in the chase. Shreyas Iyer joined Siddhesh Lad then to stage a recovery for the Mumbai side. The duo added 41 runs for the fifth wicket before Bhatt got rid of the former on 30. The dismissal opened the game for the hosts after that and the Baroda spinner would then cause a collapse of the Mumbai innings. The wickets fell at a continuous basis for Mumbai and they ended up being all-out on at total of 177.

Earlier in the fixture, Baroda posted 290 in the first innings courtesy of 86 runs from Mitesh Patel while Atit Sheth also amassed a half-century. The opposition then responded with a total of 214 as Bharagav Bhatt shined with four wickets. After trailing by 76 runs in the first innings, Baroda posted a total of 185 giving a target of 262 to the opposition. However, the defending champions failed to hunt down the target and lost the match.