Best India T20I Debut Bowling Figures Record Holder Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Hyderabad: Left-arm pacer Barinder Sran has announced retirement from all forms of the game through social media post on Thursday. Sran shared a post on his official Instagram handle to announce his decision to quit the sport.

Sran has represented India in six ODIs and two T20Is in 2016, and in all he picked 13 wickets. He holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20I debut for India with four wickets in four overs, conceding only 10 runs.

"As I officially hang up my cricket boots, I look back at my journey with a heart full of gratitude. Since switching from boxing in 2009, cricket has gifted me innumerable and incredible experiences. Fast bowling soon became my lucky charm and opened doors to represent prestigious IPL franchises, ultimately culminating in the highest honour of representing India in 2016," Sran wrote in his Instagram post.

"Even though my international career was brief, the memories created will be forever cherished. I am eternally grateful to the almighty for getting me the right coaches and management, who have supported me throughout my journey. As I embark on this new chapter, I carry immense gratitude for the opportunities that cricket has afforded me. Lastly, as the saying goes. Just like the sky, dreams have no limits”, so keep dreaming," Sran added.

Sran represented Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians (became a member of the 2019 edition winning team) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, picking 18 wickets in 24 matches at an economy rate of 9.40.