Copa Del Rey Final Live Streaming: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming

Hyderabad: Spanish football's greatest rivalry, El Clasico, writes a new chapter tonight as Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in a highly anticipated Copa del Rey final at Seville's La Cartuja stadium on April 26. The mouth watering clash is not just about title, but it could also set the tone for the thrilling LaLiga title race where both sides will also compete.
Barcelona, the Copa del Rey's most decorated club with 31 titles, are making their first final appearance since 2021, when they brushed aside Athletic Bilbao. Real Madrid, with 20 Copa crowns, are featuring in their second final in three seasons, having defeated Osasuna in 2023.
Barcelona head into the final with full of confidence, having outplayed Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu in LaLiga and dispatched them 5-2 in the Supercopa earlier this year.
When will the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid take place?
The Copa del Rey final will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on April 27 for viewers in India. The match will be held at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain.
Where can fans in India watch the Copa del Rey final?
Indian fans can watch the match live online through the FanCode app and website. However, the game will not be broadcast on any television channel in India.
Predicted Lineups: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey Final
Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Szczesny (GK); Kounde, Cubarsi, Iigo Martinez, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.
Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois (GK); Valverde, Asensio, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Modric, Tchouamni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.; Mbappe.