ETV Bharat / sports

Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: How To Watch UCL Semis?

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: Here are the details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Live Streaming
Barcelona recently won Copa del Rey (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST

2 Min Read

Spanish giants Barcelona will take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. They will be considered as favourites after outplaying Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Hansi Flick's side has conceded just one defeat this year and has been going through terrific form.

On the other hand, Inter have been struggling with their form in recent times. The team was first knocked out of the Italian Cup and also lost their top spot in the Serie A title race.

However, the absence of Robert Lewandowski might be a cause of concern for the team as they will need to be more clinical in front of the goal as compared to the fixture against Real Madrid. Raphinha needs to bring his best into the contest, while Pedri and Lamine Yamal will have to support him in goal-scoring opportunities.

Striker Marcus Thuram has returned to the squad for Inter, but there is still uncertainty around his presence in the playing XI.

Details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Inter Milan

When will the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final be played?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will be held on Thursday, May 1 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final be hosted?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will take place at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final?

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Spanish giants Barcelona will take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. They will be considered as favourites after outplaying Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Hansi Flick's side has conceded just one defeat this year and has been going through terrific form.

On the other hand, Inter have been struggling with their form in recent times. The team was first knocked out of the Italian Cup and also lost their top spot in the Serie A title race.

However, the absence of Robert Lewandowski might be a cause of concern for the team as they will need to be more clinical in front of the goal as compared to the fixture against Real Madrid. Raphinha needs to bring his best into the contest, while Pedri and Lamine Yamal will have to support him in goal-scoring opportunities.

Striker Marcus Thuram has returned to the squad for Inter, but there is still uncertainty around his presence in the playing XI.

Details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Inter Milan

When will the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final be played?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will be held on Thursday, May 1 at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final be hosted?

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will take place at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final?

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BARCELONA VS INTER MILANUEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMIFINALCOPA DEL REYUEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.