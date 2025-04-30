ETV Bharat / sports

Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: How To Watch UCL Semis?

Spanish giants Barcelona will take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. They will be considered as favourites after outplaying Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Hansi Flick's side has conceded just one defeat this year and has been going through terrific form.

On the other hand, Inter have been struggling with their form in recent times. The team was first knocked out of the Italian Cup and also lost their top spot in the Serie A title race.

However, the absence of Robert Lewandowski might be a cause of concern for the team as they will need to be more clinical in front of the goal as compared to the fixture against Real Madrid. Raphinha needs to bring his best into the contest, while Pedri and Lamine Yamal will have to support him in goal-scoring opportunities.

Striker Marcus Thuram has returned to the squad for Inter, but there is still uncertainty around his presence in the playing XI.

Details of where to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Inter Milan

When will the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final be played?