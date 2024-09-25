Barcelona Vs Getafe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Laliga Match Live In India?

Barcelona (Spain): The hosts Barcelona will be aiming to continue their exceptional start in La Liga when they square off against Getafe at the iconic Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium here on Wednesday.

Barca made a remarkable comeback from a shocking loss to Monaco in the UEFA Champions League last week with a staggering 5-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday. With six wins from as many matches, Barcelona top the La Liga standing currently. The side has scored 16 goals and conceded only four.

On the other hand, Getafe drew 1-1 against Leganes in their previous encounter. The visitors are yet to record a win in the league and are languishing at 18 in the standings.

So, let's delve into the topic and understand the details and when and where to watch the match which is expected to be a thriller.

Barcelona vs Getafe - La Liga 2024-25 Schedule What is the date for the Barcelona vs Getafe match?

The match between Barcelona vs Getafe will occur on Thursday, September 26.

When will the Barcelona vs Getafe match start?

The Barcelona vs Getafe match will start at 8:00 PM BST local time in the UK on Saturday, 12:30 AM IST on September 26 (early hours of Thursday).

Where will the Barcelona vs Getafe match be played?

The Barcelona vs Getafe match will be played at the Lluís Company's Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga 2024-25 Match Where to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe in UK?

The UK viewers can watch the Barcelona vs Getafe match through Premier Sports network from 4:00 PM BST.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Getafe in India?

The Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 match will be live-streamed through the GXR World app and website in India. The match will not be telecast in India. It will start at 12:30 AM IST early hours on Thursday.