How Barcelona Reached UEFA Champions League Semifinal Despite Suffering 3-1 Loss Against Borussia Dortmund?

Dortmund (Germany): Barcelona conceded a loss against Borussia Dortmund by 1-3 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal. However, the Catalonian side still managed to secure a spot in the semifinal as they went through with a 5-3 aggregate score in the contest.

A hat-trick from Serhou Guirassy helped Dortmund stay in the contest and keep their hopes of entering the title decider alive. The hosts showed resilience and never gave up, continuously bombarding Barca’s defence. Within 10 minutes, Dortmund got a penalty as Wojciech Szczesny brought down Pascal Gross in the box. Guirassy converted it easily and helped the team take the lead.

Early in the second half, Guirassy added another goal to his tally as he knocked back a cross from Daniel Svensson with a header from close range.

Barca’s first goal came when Fermin Lopez whipped a ball into the box, and Ramy Bensebaini blasted it into his own net while attempting a clearance. Guirassy completed his hattrick as Ronald Araujo's clearance went straight to him, and he struck the ball into the back of the net. Kovac's team kept pressing until the end, but Hansi Flick's men held them to enter the semi-final of the tournament.

PSG became the second team to enter the semi-final after conceding a defeat against Aston Villa by 2-3. The team entered the last four with an aggregate score of 5-4.

Barcelona reached the semifinals of the tournament for the first time since 2018-19. They will be aiming for their sixth UEFA Champions League title this season.