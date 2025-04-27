Barcelona Clinch Copa Del Rey Title For Record 32nd Time, Edge Real Madrid In Extra Time

Hyderabad: Barcelona clinched their 32nd Copa del Rey Trophy after emerging triumphant in a thrilling 3-2 win in extra-time over rivals Real Madrid at a jam-packed La Cartuja stadium in Seville on Saturday, April 26. This was Barcelona's second title triumph of the season, having won both the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup by beating Real Madrid.

In a mouthwatering El Clasico final, defender Jules Kound recorded the decisive goal in the 116th minute, firing a low shot into the bottom corner from distance to seal the victory for Barcelona.

It was Pedri who provided early lead to Barcelona in the 28th minute with a stunning curling effort and dominated the first half. However, Real Madrid did make a remarkable comeback after the half-time. Substitute Kylian Mbappe scored an equaliser with a free-kick in the 70th minute. Within a gap of just seven minutes, Aurlien Tchouamni put Real Madrid in lead with a powerful header.

However, Barcelona responded through Ferran Torres, who finished off a counterattack to level the game in the 84th minute and send the final into extra time. All eyes were on the clock and penalty threat was looming, but Kound stepped up in the crunch situation by delivering the match-winning blow.

As soon as the ball entered the goal, the players and crowd went crazy in celebrations. On the other hand, frustration boiled over for Madrid. Antonio Rdiger and Lucas Vzquez were shown red cards for dissent from the sidelines, and Jude Bellingham was also sent off after the final whistle for unsportsmanlike conduct.