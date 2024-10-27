El Classico: Barcelona Scripts Biggest Win Over Real Madrid In Madrid since 1974; Ends Los Blancos’ 42-Match Winning Streak

Madrid (Spain): Robert Lewandowski scored two goals in Barcelona’s win over Real Madrid on Sunday and helped the team secure their biggest win in Madrid since 1974. Madrid came into El Classico with a 42-match winning streak and was just one victory away from breaking Barcelona’s record for the longest winning run in La Liga. Lamine Yamal and Raphina also contributed to the win and the former became the youngest goalscorer in El Classico.

Real Madrid might have been ahead earlier in the game but Kylian Mbappe was found offside six times and his goal was chalked once as well. The experience of the 36-year-old Lewandowski was evident in the second half as he beat the offside trap from the position and broke the deadlock. Barcelona then kept on stretching their lead while Real Madrid were unable to make a comeback.

Barcelona stuck to the high and defensive lines throughout the match and used the offside trap effectively. Mbappe was caught in that quite often and it left him frustrated after a while.

Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in El Classico at the age of 17 years and 106 days. He broke the 77-year-old record of Barcelona’s Alfonso Navarro who became the goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 356 days. Yamal has already scored six goals and provided five assists in the ongoing La Liga season so far. He has clinched the Player of the Tournament in the Euro 2024.

With the victory, Barcelona are six points clear at the top of the La Liga points table.