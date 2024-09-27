ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Bangladeshi 'Super Fan' Allegedly Beaten Up At Green Park Stadium, Taken To Hospital

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: A Bangladeshi cricket fan was allegedly heckled in the stands and taken to a medical facility during the opening day of the second Test against India here on Friday but there was no clarity on what triggered the incident.

Bangladeshi Fan Allegedly Heckled At Green Park Stadium In Kanpur During India vs Bangladesh Second Test (IANS)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The second session of the second and final Test of the series between India-Bangladesh began on a violent note after a Bangladeshi cricket fan was allegedly heckled in the stands of the Green Park stadium here on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is playing their first Test at the Green Park Stadium here after nearly three years. The last match played in this stadium was between India and New Zealand in 2021 which eventually ended in a draw.

The incident occurred just one and a half hours after the start of the match when lunch was announced due to rain. However, there was no clarity on what triggered the incident. The man was dressed in a tiger costume and sitting in stand C when the incident happened. There was a commotion inside the stadium due to a case of beating of a Bangladeshi supporter near Gate Number Seven A. The Bangladeshi fan was later taken to a medical facility.

Kalyanpur Police Officer Addresses Media (ETV Bharat)

Following the incident, police officers including ACP Kalyanpur reached the spot and put an end to the matter. "The health of the Bangladeshi supporter had suddenly deteriorated. He has been sent to the hospital outside the stadium with the help of policemen for treatment," said the Police official.

During an interaction with the media, he indicated that he had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation. "As he came out of the stands, he was wincing in pain and seemed to be fainting. He was given a chair to sit but he fell," the official said, as quoted by PTI.

"We do not know if he was hit by somebody. We have a constable in that stand to keep an eye on the fans. We could not understand what he was saying. Probably he had pain. The ambulance was taking some time to arrive so the in-stadia medical team has taken him to a nearby facility," the officer added.

A police officer present at the stadium said the fan was provided first aid and an ambulance was called for him.

Coming to the match front, opting to bowl first, Aakash Deep provided a needed early breakthrough on the surface which is expected to be a batting-friendly wicket. He removed both Bangladeshi openers in his first spell, leaving the visitors reeling at 29/2. However, captain Najmul Shanto and Mominul Haq forged a healthy partnership to recover from the early blows. However, India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a wicket of Shanto right after the lunch break.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH 2ND TESTINDIA VS BANGLADESHIND VS BANBANGLADESH FAN HECKLED IN KANPURBANGLADESHI FAN BEATEN IN KANPUR

