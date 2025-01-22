WI-W vs BAN-W: Bangladesh Women Register First-Ever Victory Against West Indies

Basseterre: Bangladesh women defeated West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday at Basseterre, West Indies. The team toppled the opposition with a 60-run win and levelled the series 1-1. It was a historic moment for the Bangladesh side as they registered a win over West Indies in any format across seven matches. Thanks to the victory, Bangladesh have kept themselves alive in the World Cup qualification.

Bangladesh have played four T20Is and three ODIs so far against West Indies and this was their first victory over the Caribbean outfit.

Bangladesh are now in the seventh position in the ODI’s Women’s Championship points table with 21 points. New Zealand is placed at sixth place and the top five teams will gain a direct entry into the World. The third and final fixture of the series will also be the final fixture of the Women's Championship cycle.

West Indies are in ninth place with 16 points and are out of the race for direct qualification to the competition. The teams from fifth to ninth position in the points table will feature in the ICC World Cup qualifiers with two more teams for the remaining two spots.

West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat after winning the toss. Skipper Nigar Sultana led the charge with the bat as she scored 68 runs laced with five boundaries. However, she lacked support from the end as none of the batters were able to score more than 30 runs. Karishma Ramharack picked four wickets while Aaliyah Alleyen scalped three wickets.

After scoring a low total, Bangladesh bowlers came back strongly in the match troubling Caribbean batters from the start. Wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 28 runs. Nahida Akhter picked three wickets while Marufa Akhter, Rabeya Khatun and Fahima Khatun dismissed two batters each.