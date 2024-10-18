ETV Bharat / sports

Bangladesh vs South Africa: Shakib Al Hasan To Miss His Farewell Test; Hasan Murad Named As Replacement

Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan is all set to miss the opening fixture of the red-ball series against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. On Friday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named left-arm orthodox spinner Hasan Murad to replace the veteran all-rounder three days before the start of the match against the Proteas.

Shakib currently resides in New York and didn’t travel to Dhaka. The Youth and Sports Advisor advised the Bangladesh all-rounder not to return to the homeland after the threat of protests came to the fore.

The 37-year-old released an apology last week for his silence over the protest going on in Bangladesh.