Bangladesh vs South Africa: Shakib Al Hasan To Miss His Farewell Test; Hasan Murad Named As Replacement

Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan is all set to miss the opening fixture of the red-ball series against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. On Friday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named left-arm orthodox spinner Hasan Murad to replace the veteran all-rounder three days before the start of the match against the Proteas.
Shakib currently resides in New York and didn’t travel to Dhaka. The Youth and Sports Advisor advised the Bangladesh all-rounder not to return to the homeland after the threat of protests came to the fore.
The 37-year-old released an apology last week for his silence over the protest going on in Bangladesh.
The BCB confirmed that uncapped Test player Murad will take Shakib’s place in the team. Hsana has taken 136 wickets in his 30 first-class matches since his debut back in 2021. The spinner made his debut for the national side at the Asian Games in 2023 where he played in two T20Is for the team.
Bangladesh will square off against South Africa at home in a two-match Test series and the opening match of the series will start from October 21 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.
Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das (wicketkeeper), Zaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad.