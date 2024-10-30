BAN vs SA 2nd Test: First Time In Asia Three Or More South Africa Batters Score Hundreds In A Test Match

Chattogram (Bangladesh): South Africa cricket team scripted history during the second Test against Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

For the first time in their Test cricket history, three or more South African batsmen have scored 100-plus runs in a single Test innings in Asia. This is the first instance of Proteas doing this anywhere since the 2017 Bloemfontein Test match against Bangladesh. This is the first time South Africa has scored 500 or more runs in a Test innings in Asia since 2013 (vs PAK, Dubai).

During the match, they smashed the most sixes in a Test innings as they amassed 17 maximums in the first innings against Bangladesh. The previous record dates back to 2010 when the Proteas hit 15 sixes against the West Indies in Basseterre.

South Africa declared their first innings of the second Test on 577/6 which is their third-highest team total in Asia. They have made Bangladesh sweat and toil for 144.2 overs in hot and humid conditions.

Three tons in the innings and it was Tony de Zorzi who went big with 177 while Tristan Stubbs and Wiann Mulder too scored centuries. What's special about those tons was all three of them were maiden Test hundreds for the trio.

After opting to bat first, South Africa through de Zorzi and Stubbs put Bangladesh on the back foot. The former was dropped on 6 by Mahidul Islam Ankon and he made them pay. Just two wickets were lost on day one and Bangladesh started well on day 2 by picking up 4 quick wickets but an unbeaten 144-run stand for the 7th wicket between Mulder and Muthusamy ensured South Africa finished on 577.

Markram waited for Mulder to get to his 100 before declaring. For Bangladesh, it was Taijul who once again was the pick of the bowlers with a five-fer while the seamers Hasan and Nahid ran in manfully and tried their best on an unresponsive pitch.

Most sixes by South Africa in an innings

17 vs BAN, Chattogram, 2024*

15 vs WI, Basseterre, 2010

12 vs AUS, Cape Town, 2009

12 vs IND, Centurion, 2010

Highest totals for South Africa in Asia

584/9d vs PAK, Abu Dhabi, 2010

583/7d vs BAN, Chattogram, 2008

577/6d vs BAN, Chattogram, 2024*

558/6d vs IND, Nagpur, 2010

540 vs IND, Chennai, 2008

Highest stands for 7th wicket or below for South Africa in Asia

127* - Wiaan Mulder & S Muthusamy vs BAN, Chattogram, 2024*

124 - Gary Kirsten & Pat Symcox vs PAK, Faisalabad, 1997

119 - Kyle Verreynne & Wiaan Mulder vs BAN, Mirpur, 2024

109 - Keshav Maharaj & Vernon Philander vs IND, Pune, 2019

Most 50+ scores in an inngs for SA in Asia

5 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo (SSC), 1993

5 vs Pakistan, Sheikhupura, 1997

5 vs India, Bengaluru, 2000

5 vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2024*

Most 100+ partnership in an inngs for SA in Asia

3 vs Pakistan, Rawalpindi, 1997

3 vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2024*