BAN vs NZ Live Streaming: Where To Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Streaming?

Rawalpindi: Bangladesh will be up against New Zealand in the sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh led by Najmul Hossain Shanto suffered a defeat against India in their opening fixture of the tournament while New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs.

After being reduced to 35/5, Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68) staged a recovery with a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket. The team managed to post 228 but India chased the target with ease as Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten century. Rishad Hossain was impressive for Bangladesh taking two wickets.

New Zealand on the other hand are coming on the back of a dominating performance. In the fixture against Pakistan, Will Young and Tom Latham scored centuries helping the team post 320/5 and wrapped up the opposition on 260. William ORourke and Mitchell Santner picked three wickets each for the team.

Pitch Report

Rawalpindi is generally believed to assist batters and a high-scoring contest will be expected. The pacers might get a bit of help as long as the ball is new and shiny. Rawalpindi last hosted ODIs in April 2023 when Pakistan hunted the targets of 337 and 289 comfortably against New Zealand. Three of the five ODIs were won by side batting first while one ended in a tie.

Head to head records

Both the teams have played each other in 45 ODIs with New Zealand having an upper edge with 33 victories. Bangladesh have managed to emerge triumphant only in 11 fixtures. One ended in no result.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details

When will the ICC Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand take place?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be taking place on Monday, February 24.

What time will the ICC Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand begin?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin at 2.30 PM IST. The toss is slated to take place at 2 PM IST.

How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand live on TV?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be aired live on Star Sports Network as well as Sports18 channels.

How to live stream the ICC Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and mobile application.