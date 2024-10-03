BAN vs SCO Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Scotland T20I Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: The highly awaited Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin from Thursday, October 3, 2024. The Tournament promises the unforgettable moments, jaw-dropping catches, Stunning knocks and exceptional bowling performances.
The Women's T20 World Cup will see two matches being played on its opening day with hosts Bangladesh women's taking on tournament debutants Scotland women's in the curtain raiser clash at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match will commence on 3:30PM IST.
Both teams have had a mixed run in the warm-up games leading up to the tournament. Nigar Sultana Joty-led Bangladesh displayed some courage and made a remarkable comeback with a 23-run win over Pakistan after losing their first warm-up match to Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh side will be looking to build up on this winning momentum into their group-stage opener and make a strong start to their World Cup campaign.
On the other hand, Scotland showcased a competitive performance in the lead-up to the tournament, securing a comprehensive 8-wicket victory against Pakistan but also fell short against Sri Lanka in their second warm-up game. Led by Kathryn Bryce, Scotland will be aiming to make their mark in the tournament.
Here. We. Go 🏏— ICC (@ICC) October 3, 2024
Who wins the #T20WorldCup 2024 opener?
Day 1 preview 👉 https://t.co/aFXgfW0H39#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/bg77YzFDYP
Bangladesh Women's vs Scotland Women's Details:
When is Bangladesh Women's vs Scotland Women's happening?
The first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Bangladesh and Scotland will be on Thursday, October 3, at 3:30pm IST.
Where is Bangladesh Women's vs Scotland Women's happening?
The first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 between Bangladesh and Scotland will be at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 2, 2024
Bangladesh 🆚 Scotland | 03 October, 2024
Venue: Sharjah | Time: 04:00 PM (BST)
Photo Credit: ICC/Getty#BCB #Cricket #BANvSCO #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/frQJX4heKs
Where to watch LIVE telecast of Bangladesh Women's vs Scotland Women's?
You can catch the LIVE telecast of Bangladesh vs Scotland on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch LIVE stream of Bangladesh Women's vs Scotland Women's?
You can catch the LIVE stream of Bangladesh vs Scotland on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, follow ETV Bharat for latest updates on the tournament.