ETV Bharat / sports

BAN vs SCO Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Scotland T20I Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: The highly awaited Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin from Thursday, October 3, 2024. The Tournament promises the unforgettable moments, jaw-dropping catches, Stunning knocks and exceptional bowling performances.

The Women's T20 World Cup will see two matches being played on its opening day with hosts Bangladesh women's taking on tournament debutants Scotland women's in the curtain raiser clash at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match will commence on 3:30PM IST.

Both teams have had a mixed run in the warm-up games leading up to the tournament. Nigar Sultana Joty-led Bangladesh displayed some courage and made a remarkable comeback with a 23-run win over Pakistan after losing their first warm-up match to Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh side will be looking to build up on this winning momentum into their group-stage opener and make a strong start to their World Cup campaign.

On the other hand, Scotland showcased a competitive performance in the lead-up to the tournament, securing a comprehensive 8-wicket victory against Pakistan but also fell short against Sri Lanka in their second warm-up game. Led by Kathryn Bryce, Scotland will be aiming to make their mark in the tournament.