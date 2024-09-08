ETV Bharat / sports

Bangladesh Series: Rohit to Lead India as Squad Announced for First Test

By ETV Bharat English Team

India will play the first Test against Bangladesh at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19. The Men's Selection Committee has picked India's 16-member squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Rohit Sharma will lead India in the first Test against Bangladesh, which will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here from September 19.

The Squad was announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media statement issued on Sunday.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked India's 16-member squad for the first Test of the Test series against Bangladesh. The Test series will mark the commencement of India’s international home season for 2024-25. India will also play three T20Is against Bangladesh, and the team for the same will be selected later" Shah said.

All regulars including opener Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, have been included in the squad.

While Rishabh Pant has been drafted into the side as the first choice keeper, Dhruv Jurel is the second stumper is the 16-member squad, which has been picked up by the selection panel led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.

There have been no surprises as far as the spinners go with seasoned pros like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav being picked up by the five wise men.

The pace department will be led by right-arm speedster Jasprit Bumrah, and it comprises Mohammed Siraj , Akash Deep and Yash Dayal.

The second Test of the series will be played at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

India’s squad for the 1st Test of the Bangladesh Test series: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

