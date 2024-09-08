ETV Bharat / sports

Bangladesh Series: Rohit to Lead India as Squad Announced for First Test

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Rohit Sharma will lead India in the first Test against Bangladesh, which will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here from September 19.

The Squad was announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media statement issued on Sunday.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked India's 16-member squad for the first Test of the Test series against Bangladesh. The Test series will mark the commencement of India’s international home season for 2024-25. India will also play three T20Is against Bangladesh, and the team for the same will be selected later" Shah said.

All regulars including opener Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, have been included in the squad.

While Rishabh Pant has been drafted into the side as the first choice keeper, Dhruv Jurel is the second stumper is the 16-member squad, which has been picked up by the selection panel led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.