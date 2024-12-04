First In 15 Years: Bangladesh Register Historic Test Win In West Indies, Level Series 1-1

Kingston (West Indies): The spirited Bangladesh cricket team registered their first Test match win in the West Indies after the prolonged gap of 15 years as they beat the hosts by a huge margin of 101 runs in the second Test at Sabina Park here on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. The last time Bangladesh had tasted success in a Test in the West Indies was back in July 2009.

With this historic win, Bangladesh have levelled the two-match series 1-1. This is also their third away win in 2024 - their most in a calendar year. Earlier, the Najmul Shanto-led side had beaten Pakistan at their home twice and secured their first-ever series win in Pakistan. Bangladesh now have more away wins in West Indies (three) than any other country they visited.

This win saw Bangladesh climb up to eighth place on the updated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

In a chase of 287 runs in the fourth innings, the West Indies were bowled out for 185 runs in less than two sessions, feeling short of the target by 101 runs. It was left-arm spinner Taijul Islam who ripped through the Windies batting order with a five-wicket haul to seal the win. Taijul (5-50) claimed his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests, his fourth abroad and a first in the Caribbean after 10 years. Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana took the other five wickets.

For his heroics, Taijul Islam was named Player of the Match while pacer Taskin Ahmed was named Player of the Series for his exceptional performances throughout the Test series. Taskin was the highest wicket-taker of the series with 11 scalps.

Taijul received remarkable support from the pacer Rana (5-61) who took his maiden Test five-wicket haul in the first innings, helping bowl West Indies out for 146.

Chasing a target of 287, Mikyle Louis and Kraigg Brathwaite started aggressively, racing to 23 in four overs. But after that, they were just chasing the game as they lost their last five wickets for just 29 runs. At one point, they were looking strong too after the target as they were standing strong at 143/5, needing more than 140 odd runs to win and then the wickets kept tumbling like the house of cards.