First In 19 Years: Bangladesh Win Their 1st T20I In West Indies Courtesy Of Mehedi Hasan's All-Round Heroics

St. Vincent: After getting whitewashed in the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh have finally managed to get back to winning ways as they register a historic victory against West Indies at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown here on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Bangladesh, under the new T20I captain Liton Das, recorded their first-ever T20I victory over West Indies in the West Indies in the history of the shortest format of international cricket. This was their first-ever win on the Caribbean Island after 4 defeats and 2 No Results.

Apart from this, they have won five T20Is against West Indies before this, with 2 of them coming at home, one in South Africa in 2007, and 2 in the USA in 2018.

Liton Das' men won the first T20I by 7 runs and go 1-0 up in the three-match series. In reply to the 147-run target, Windies skipper Rovman Powell played a captain's knock during the run chase, smashing his eighth T20I half-century. However, his valiant fight wasn't good enough to take the hosts over the line. Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan had done the damage within the first 7 overs itself, picking up four wickets. As a result, West Indies were put in huge trouble as they were reeling at 38/5 after 6.5 overs.

Following the collapse, the hosts always had a mountain to climb from that situation. Powell and bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd gave them hope, playing 22 runs down the order, but the Bangladesh pacers held on to their nerves in the closing stages. Hasan Mahmud bowled a 20th over, took a couple of wickets and sealed the deal for the tourists.

Earlier, while batting first, Bangladesh found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 30 for 3 inside the powerplay. However, southpaw opener Soumya Sarkar and middle-order batter Jaker Ali's 57-run stand gave Bangladesh momentum. The wickets of Sarkar for 43 and Ali for 27 found Bangladesh once again in trouble. However, Mahedi and Shamim Hossain took Bangladesh to a good score of 146.