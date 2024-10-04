Bangladesh Players Couldn't Offer Friday Prayers In Gwalior Ahead Of First T20I Against India

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): To avoid any ruckus that may disrupt the first T20I against hosts India on Sunday, October 6, the Bangladesh cricket team could not go to offer prayers at Moti Masjid located in Phoolbagh area here in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Hindu organizations are protesting against the Bangladeshi side in protest against the atrocities against Hindus in their home country. Amid all this, the district administration on Friday imposed a Section 163 in Gwalior until next Monday, October 7, 2024, after the Hindu Mahasabha gave a 'Gwalior Band' call on the match day and protests by other organisations.

IG Arvind Saxena (ETV Bharat)

Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) deals with the power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

The Bangladeshi players wanted to offer prayers at the Moti Masjid, but the administration refused them in a step for their safety. Considering security reasons, the program was then cancelled after discussions between the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the special security squad of Bangladesh and the visitors then offered their Friday prayers in the presence of Shahar Qazi at the Radisson Hotel. Notably, Bangladeshi players are being given more security than Indian players.

The tight security was put in place in Phoolbagh as people from the Muslim community started coming to Moti Masjid in large numbers. But in the meantime, given the protest by Hindu organizations, the team's program to visit Moti Masjid was cancelled. "3 layers of security and traffic arrangements were made near Moti Masjid. But suddenly the team's program to visit Moti Masjid was cancelled," said IG Arvind Saxena.

The first T20I of the three-match series will be played on Sunday.